AFC Asian Cup 2019 training camp: Where India are set up in the UAE

Goal takes a look at what is team India's itinerary for the AFC Asian Cup in the UAE, just days away...

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup commences on 5 January 2019 and India will be participating in the finals for only the fourth time in its history.



While the Blue Tigers having flown out to the UAE early on 20 December for a preparatory camp, they will have to switch to the official tournament team hotel and training camp on 2 January.



In Group A, India open their campaign against Thailand on 6 January and then play hosts UAE on 10 January - both in Abu Dhabi. The team then proceeds towards Sharjah to face Bahrain in their final group game on 14 January.



Before getting into tournament mode, Stephen Constantine's charges face Oman in a friendly on 27 December and a local club side on 30 December - both at Abu Dhabi.



TEAM HOTELS & TRAINING CAMPS

CITY DATES TEAM HOTEL TRAINING SITE Abu Dhabi Wedneday 2 January - Tuesday 11 January Park Rotana Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium Training Site 1 Sharjah Tuesday 11 January - Saturday 15 January Radisson Blu Resorts Sharjah University

TEAM INDIA ITINERARY - GROUP STAGE

A day before each game, team India will train at the stadium instead of their designated training site. India have rest days after each match. The detailed itinerary is below:

WEDNESDAY, 2 JANUARY



India Training: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM GST (5:30 PM - 7:30 PM IST)

THURSDAY, 3 JANUARY



India Training: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM GST (5:30 PM - 7:30 PM IST)

FRIDAY, 4 JANUARY



India Training: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM GST (5:30 PM - 7:30 PM IST)

SATURDAY, 5 JANUARY



India Press Conference, Al Nahyan Stadium: 3:15 PM - 3:45 PM GST (4:45 PM - 5:15 PM IST)



India Official Training, Al Nahyan Stadium: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM GST (5:30 PM - 6:30 PM IST)

SUNDAY, 6 JANUARY



Match - Thailand vs India, Al Nahyan Stadium: 5:30 PM GST (7:00 PM IST)

MONDAY, 7 JANUARY



Rest Day

TUESDAY, 8 JANUARY



India Training: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM GST (7:30 PM - 9:30 PM IST)

WEDNESDAY, 9 JANUARY





India Press Conference, Zayed Sports City Stadium: 7:15 PM - 7:45 PM GST (8:45 PM - 9:15 PM IST)

India Official Training, Zayed Sports City Stadium: 8:00 PM - 9:00 PM GST (9:30 PM - 10:30 PM IST)

THURSDAY, 10 JANUARY



Match - India vs UAE, Zayed Sports City Stadium: 8:00 PM GST (9:30 PM IST)

FRIDAY, 11 JANUARY



Travel from Abu Dhabi to Sharjah

SATURDAY, 12 JANUARY



India Training: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM GST (7:30 PM - 9:30 PM IST)

SUNDAY, 13 JANUARY

India Press Conference, Sharjah Stadium: 7:15 PM - 7:45 PM GST (8:45 PM - 9:15 PM IST)

India Official Training, Sharjah Stadium: 8:00 PM - 9:00 PM GST (9:30 PM - 10:30 PM IST)

MONDAY, 14 JANUARY



Match - India vs Bahrain, Sharjah Stadium: 8:00 PM GST (9:30 PM IST)