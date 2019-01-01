Who has scored goals for India at the Asian Cup?

The Blue Tigers have had six different goalscorers across all their three previous appearances in the AFC Asian Cup...

The 2019 AFC Asian Cup in UAE sees India participate in the continental extravaganza for only the fourth time in the history of the competition.



While India have never been heavyweights as such but six different players have managed to score eight goals in 11 games through the years.



Goal takes a look at all the different Indian goalscorers in the history of the Asian Cup:

1964 Asian Cup

It was in 1964 when Team India first participated in the AFC Asian Cup. With only four teams taking part in the entire tournament, India finished as runners-up behind hosts Israel, who were a part of the AFC back then.



The Indians won two out of the three matches they played under British coach Harry Wright. They had beaten South Korea 2-0 in their first game with K Appalaraju (2') finding the back of the net within just a couple of minutes. Inder Singh (57') sealed the deal in the second half.



After a 2-0 loss to Israel, India ended the campaign by beating Hong Kong 3-1 where a 20-year-old Inder Singh (45') scored again to end the tournament as joint-top goalscorer with Israel's Mordechai Spiegler.



Sukumar Samajpati (60') and Subimal 'Chuni' Goswami (77') were the others who got their names onto the scoresheet.

1984 Asian Cup

India had a forgettable campaign two decades later. The Blue Tigers couldn't even score once in the 4 matches they played in the group stage, losing against China, UAE, and hosts Singapore. A draw against Iran earned them just a point, finishing last in their group.

The team were coached by Serbian Milovan Ciric.

2011 Asian Cup

After a 27-year hiatus, coached by Bob Houghton, India were back at the continental showpiece again. Australia thrashed them 4-0 first up before losing out 5-2 to Bahrain. Defender Gouramangi Singh (9') and forward Sunil Chhetri (52') scored the goals against the Gulf side.



Sunil Chhetri (12') scored from the penalty spot in India's last match against South Korea in a 4-1 defeat as the Blue Tigers bowed out of the tournament in Qatar. Chhetri equalled Inder Singh's tally of two goals to become India's joint-top goalscorer in Asian Cup finals history. He will have an opportunity to add more to his tally in 2019 in the UAE.