The K’Ogalo official explains to Goal the position of the club regarding re-signing the 30-year-old midfielder ahead of the new season

Gor Mahia have maintained they have not given up on signing midfielder Francis Kahata but only if two things happen before the transfer window shuts.

Kahata, who is a free agent after leaving Simba SC of Tanzania, is among the players being targeted by the former FKF Premier League champions as they look to strengthen the squad ahead of next season.

However, the deal to sign the player hit a snag on August 22 after the club claimed the player’s asking price was too much for them to afford.

Gor Mahia official Omondi Aduda has confirmed to Goal they are still open to signing the 30-year-old midfielder but only if he revises his asking price and secondly if the club gets the amount he is asking for.

What did Aduda say?

“We have not shut the door closed for Kahata, no…we only pulled ourselves out of the deal because the money he was asking for was too high,” Aduda told Goal on Tuesday.

“But we are still open to signing him [Kahata].

“We only have two options that can bring him back to Gor Mahia and option one is if the player revises downward his asking price and option two is whether Gor Mahia can get what he is asking for without being revised, then we will pay him to come.

“For now we don’t have such an amount to spend on one player, we need to strengthen in many areas and what Kahata is asking for can help us to sign at least three quality players, but he has a right to ask for what he asked, we don’t have a problem with that, our problem is we don’t have money to afford him.”

In a recent interview, Aduda confirmed to Goal why the deal to sign Kahata had hit a snag: “If you have Ksh10 million and you want to use it to sign seven players but one player wants the whole amount as his sign-on fee, is that going to be possible?

“We don’t have enough money to sign players and the little we have must be able to give us five or seven quality signings but if one player is asking to take the entire amount we have for signings, will it work?

“It will not be possible and it is the reason we have not made any progress in terms of bringing back Francis [Kahata].

Kahata left Gor Mahia at the end of the 2019 season to join Simba but after serving them for two seasons, he left the Msimbazi giants on June 3.

