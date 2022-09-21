Adios Chicharito! Mexico coach slams World Cup door shut on LA Galaxy star

Mexico head coach Gerardo Martino ended any hopes of Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez playing at the World Cup by ruling out the LA Galaxy striker.

Was last called up in September 2019

Has played three World Cups with El Tri

Is Mexico's all-time top scorer with 52 goals

WHAT HAPPENED? Mexico head coach Gerardo Martino definitively shut the door on Javier Hernandez returning to El Tri in time for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, quashing rumors that the LA Galaxy star could be a surprise inclusion on his roster.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: At 34 years old, Chicharito's international career has all been ended by Martino. The country's all-time top scorer (52 goals) has now gone three years without a national team call-up, despite Mexico's offensive struggles in recent games.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Martino reportedly severed ties with the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star back in September 2019. The reason? Hernandez and some teammates allegedly left Mexico's camp without permission to go to a party.

WHAT THEY SAID: "In the case of Chicharito, we are simply going with other forwards," Martino said on Tuesday. He also ended speculation regarding another high-profile MLS player: LAFC's Carlos Vela.

"Roughly three years ago, Carlos Vela informed us that he did not wish to be called into the national team."

THE VERDICT: Martino has stuck to his guns in refusing to give Chicharito another shot - a decision that could ultimately cost him his job if his strikers don't perform at the World Cup.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR CHICHARITO? Hernandez and the LA Galaxy are in the thick of the MLS Cup Playoff race with just three games remaining. They're currently in seventh place in the Western Conference - just above the playoff line.