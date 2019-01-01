adidas' Manchester United third kit for 2019/20 season available in Singapore

Features a subtle rose graphic and inscription that pays homage to the kit the club wore when they first lifted the trophy

Fans of in Singapore will now be able to get their hands on the Red Devils' third kit after it was made available here in the country.

The third kit which was worn by the club against celebrates the club’s first trophy win in 1909, in which they beat to lift the trophy for the first time in the club’s history.

With a unique rose print in understated grey and black tones, Manchester United’s new third kit for 19/20 pays homage to the Lancashire rose the club wore on that FA Cup Final shirt 110 years ago.

In a stylish interpretation of the club’s heritage, the rose features throughout the body of the shirt in black and grey tones. A short inscription features on the bottom left side of the shirt which reads, "110 Years – Manchester Rose – 1909-2019". The club badge, in a fresh solar red, contrasts with the minimal dark tones of the shirt, simple crewneck collar and tonal three-stripes on the shoulders.

The new Manchester United third kit is now retailing at SGD 110, online and in-stores:

1) Suntec City

2) Jewel Changi Airport

3) JEM

4) ION Orchard

5) Tampines 1

6) The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

7) Causeway Point