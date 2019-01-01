Adelaide United 1 Melbourne Victory 0: Blackwood header snatches victory

Adelaide United claimed Original Rivalry bragging rights thanks to George Blackwood's goal in the closing stages.

Adelaide United claimed a second win in a row over Melbourne Victory on Friday as George Blackwood secured a 1-0 victory on Friday.

The 21-year-old's header in the 81st minute settled a scrappy Original Rivalry clash at Coopers Stadium that boosts their chances of hosting rights for their first match in the finals series.

Chances were scarce in something of a nervy first half, although Ola Toivonen and Nikola Mileusnic each came close to breaking the deadlock just before the break.

Article continues below

Georg Niedermeier sent a header narrowly wide, but Blackwood made no mistake with what proved to be the only effort on target of the match, meeting Isaias' cross from the right and powering the ball beyond goalkeeper Matthew Acton.

The home side saw out a result that puts them within touching distance of a fourth-place finish, while Victory are now certain to end the regular season in third place in the table.