Adebayo scores as Luton Town bounce back to Championship winning ways

Elijah Adebayo scored Luton Town’s second goal as they hammered Blackpool 3-0 in a Championship encounter on Saturday.

He doubled their lead in the 54th minute after Sonny Bradley broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute and Jordan Clarke rounded off the win in stoppage-time after benefitting from an assist from Zimbabwe's Admiral Muskwe.

The defeat ended Luton Town's four-game winless run in the Second Division and it handed them maximum points for the first time since November 2 when they defeated Middlesbrough 3-1.

Adebayo, who is eligible to play for Nigeria on the international scene, has scored nine goals in 19 Championship games in this campaign and he is a goal away from equalling his best tally in a league season.

Thanks to the win, Luton Town are now 12th in the league table with 28 points and leaped past Blackpool who occupy 15th spot with 27 points after 21 matches.

In Reading, Nigeria youth star Tom Dele-Bashiru played the entire duration alongside Ghana's Baba Rahman who is on a season-long loan from Chelsea in the Royals' 1-1 draw with Hull City.

Mallik Wilks cancelled out Thomas Holmes' opening goal for Reading as the hosts remain winless in their last five matches at the Madejski Stadium.

Elsewhere at the Den, Benik Afobe could not find the back of the net in Millwall's 3-1 triumph over Birmingham City. The Stoke City loanee was on parade from start to finish and he could not add to his tally of four goals in 17 matches.

Millwall are now eighth in the Championship standings with 30 points from 21 matches and they face Peterborough United for their next league match on December 11.