Adarabioyo vs Jesus: Will Fulham defender thwart irrepressible Arsenal frontman?

The centre-back faces his toughest test yet since the Cottagers regained promotion at the Emirates Stadium

Stating that a game at Arsenal will pose a sterner test for Fulham than facing Liverpool — last year's domestic cup kings who missed out on an unprecedented quadruple by a hair’s breadth — may have been laughed at before the start of the campaign.

However, the Reds’ underwhelming start to Jurgen Klopp’s seventh full season on Merseyside means playing the Gunners this weekend arguably looks set to stretch the Cottagers more than that opening weekend’s clash at Craven Cottage did.

Despite Fulham’s unbeaten start, Arsenal are the form team heading into the London derby at the Emirates Stadium, with the North London side the only team with a 100 percent record in the Premier League after three games.

Their results have been impressive, but just as important are the performances in the 2-0 success over Crystal Palace, 4-2 defeat of Leicester City and last weekend’s 3-0 triumph at newly-promoted Bournemouth.

Gabriel Jesus has been the shining light so far, scoring twice and setting up three teammates in a blistering start to life in the capital. Apart from the goals and assists, has been a forward reborn, playing with the confidence and freedom that was seemingly suppressed in Manchester.

The license he has been given by Mikel Arteta to do damage across the frontline has not gone unnoticed either.

Against the Eagles, the Brazil international had a bias for the inside-right channel, while he favoured staying central with the freedom to drift in the victory over Leicester.

Last time out at the Vitality Stadium, Jesus was back favouring the right half-space, but his involvement in Arsenal’s opening goal demonstrated the self-assuredness coursing through the forward at the moment.

The 25-year-old strength saw him beat centre-back Marcos Senesi to a Ben While clearance in a central position, before picking up the ball, dribbling past Jefferson Lerma and Adam Smith in the inside-left channel before sending a reverse pass to Gabriel Martinelli.

Martinelli’s shot was saved by Mark Travers, denying Jesus the assist, but the rebound was dispatched by Martin Odegaard.

Jesus did not score or assist the Gunners’ opening strike at the Cherries, but that strike was all his doing and representative of arguably the league’s form player heading into this weekend’s games.

Tasked with stopping him this weekend is Tosin Adarabioyo, a remit the towering centre-back will not relish.

Fulham are one of seven unbeaten sides after three games but two of those matches have been stalemates and the concession of four goals (an average of 1.33 goals a game), while not bad enough to send alarm bells ringing, may worry Marco Silva whose team have let in those strikes in two of their three games.

Adarabioyo has played every single minute so far, continuing his importance at the heart of the defence following 41 appearances from a possible 46 in last year’s Championship-winning season.

The first few games of the new campaign have showcased the former Manchester City defender’s profile.

His importance in the Cottagers’ build-up phase has been evident with the eye test but also apparent in the numbers. Adarabioyo leads the way for completed passes into the final third and is outranked by only Antonee Robinson for volume of progressive passes (10-9).

While the centre-back’s confidence in possession sees him carry the ball into advanced areas if need be, the central defender takes no chances in situations perceived to be risky, obvious in his inclination to clear the ball from harm’s way.

Indeed, it is no surprise that Adarabioyo has already accrued 20 clearances after three games. Centre-back partner, Tim Ream, and Robinson are next with nine, further highlighting the Anglo-Nigerian’s inclination.

Despite Adarabioyo’s importance in possession, more defensive actions are expected this week in North London where Silva’s men will have to put in another performance reminiscent of gameweek one’s meeting with Liverpool.

The West London outfit blocked passing lanes to Fabinho at the base of the Reds midfield and looked to press Liverpool’s most creative outlets, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson, operating in a 4-4-2 without possession.

Adarabioyo and Ream were largely comfortable, owing to Roberto Firmino’s tendency to drop deeper and link-up play for the Reds, but faced a different type of test after Darwin Nunez was introduced.

This, by and large, exposed the Nigerian defender and his central defensive partner who were somewhat culpable in the concession of both Liverpool goals.

The leveller saw the Merseyside outfit work the ball to Mohamed Salah out on the right and the wide attacker picked out Nunez, who stole a march from Adarabioyo’s blind side, at the near post to backheel home for 1-1.

That strike was noteworthy because a similar situation had played out about a minute earlier with the Uruguayan’s movement posing problems to Fulham’s centre-backs.

It has been far from a smooth ride for Adarabioyo in the big time who was intermittently caught out of position on the counter-attack in gameweek two at Wolverhampton Wanderers, with one situation almost leaving him red-faced following a mix-up with goalkeeper Marek Rodak at Molineux.

Last time out vs Brentford also exposed the vulnerability of the centre-back when Ivan Toney turned him easily to score (although this was eventually ruled out for offside) and where a missed interception led to Toney’s eventual equaliser.

Saturday’s tea-time game at the Emirates is likely to test Fulham’s defence perhaps more than Liverpool on day one, and certainly further than Wolves and Brentford in the subsequent games.

If Adarabioyo had found the going tough so far, the harshest examination in Fulham’s fledgling Premier League return will be televised against the red-hot, unblemished Gunners.