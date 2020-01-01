Adarabioyo: I want to be Man City's captain in five years

The 22-year-old defender is currently on loan with Blackburn but he belives he can guide Pep Guardiola's team to Champions League success

centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo has set his sights on becoming the team's captain in the next five years.

The 22-year-old has been with the champions since the age of five and although he has not featured in the English top-flight, he has made eight appearances for the first-team.

Adarabioyo spent last season on loan at , where he played 36 games in all competitions, and is spending this campaign at .

While it has been almost two years since he last turned out for City, he remains confident of leading the club to domestic and European success in the near future.

"In five years’ time I’d like to be captain of Man City and have won the Premier League and the ," he told The Guardian. "Definitely it can happen."

The former Under-19 international feels he will be able to break into the City first-team setup after proving what he can do in the Championship, having spent a year playing out of position.

“I just felt like I needed to go out there and get some more games and prove what I can do,” he said of his decision to join Blackburn.

“My aim has always been to get back to City and be a main player in that team. I felt I needed to go out again because last season I was predominantly playing right-back. I didn’t actually get to show what I can do.

“[The season with West Brom] was up and down,” he says. “I was playing out of position: right-back. I didn’t really enjoy that. That’s not where I play best but I learned a lot there.”

Media coverage of Adarabioyo was used by Raheem Sterling in 2018 as an example of racist reporting in the media, as he compared how he was viewed in headlines to the treatment fellow City player Phil Foden received.

But he feels there has not been much of a change since Sterling took a stance against racism in the British press.

“I wouldn’t say it made any difference,” he added. “I haven’t seen much of a change. If anything in recent months it’s got worse. You’ve just got to deal with it however you feel best.

“Some people want to speak out about it, which I think is the right way to go about it. You have to speak out and have your opinion, try to get rid of racism. Other [players] just want to get on with the game.”