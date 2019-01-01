Adams set for treatment while Ampomah resumes training at Fortuna Dusseldorf

The Ghana duo are experiencing contrasting injury recovery schedules at the German Bundesliga club

defender Kasim Nuhu Adams is set for some time on the sidelines after picking up an injury on Tuesday.

The international, who is still awaiting his competitive debut for the Flingeraner following a summer move from , suffered the setback during a friendly fixture with Meerbusch.

He is now confirmed to be out of Sunday's clash with .

"Marcel Sobottka and Kasim Adams have suffered injury in TSV Meerbusch's friendly (6-0)," Dusseldorf announced on their official website on Wednesday.

"Sobottka has suffered a torn ligament in the left adductor area. Adams has a torn ligament in his left thigh.

"Both players are out of action until further notice. Fortuna wishes you a speedy recovery!"

Adams' fortune contrasts that of compatriot Nana Ampomah who resumed training after some time on the sidelines due to his own injury.

The winger suffered a muscle problem during a German League Cup tie with Villingen on August 10 and has consequently missed Dusseldorf's opening two Bundesliga matches of the season.

He is set to miss a third game despite rejoining practice.

"Nana Ampomah is back in training after his fiber tear in the adductor area," Dusseldorf confirmed.

"Only two weeks after his injury, he has been training with the team since Tuesday morning.

"The game at [Eintracht Frankfurt] is still too early [to see him in league action]."

The 23-year-old will be expected back for the September 13 home match with .