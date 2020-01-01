Adama Traore and Ansu Fati called up by Spain

The forwards are set to ditch the African sides after they received invitation to the national team of the European country

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore and rising star Ansu Fati have been called up by for their Nations League fixtures against and in September.

Traore is eligible to play for Mali national team and the European country and his recent form has seen both national teams jostle to win his allegiance.

The winger, whose pace has become a nightmare for defenders, scored six goals and provided 12 assists in 54 appearances across all competitions in the 2019-20 season, amid other dazzling displays.

In January, the versatile forward stated he has not decided on his international future but will be open to representing any of the countries.

Traore was handed his first call-up to the Spanish national team for qualifying matches against Malta and Romania in November 2019 but pulled out of the fixures due to an injury.

The 22-year-old forward, who has previously played for the European country’s U21 team, has now been given another chance to make his debut for the side.

"In these last two seasons in he [Traore] has improved a lot. He is hungry and eager to continue improving. He can bring us many things," Spain manager Luis Enrique said.

Fati has been in sparkling form for Barcelona since he signed his first professional contract with the Spanish giants last summer.

The 17-year-old forward scored eight goals in 33 appearances across all competitions in the 2019-20 campaign.

Fati was born in Guinea-Bissau but since he has not played for the African country, the Spanish government granted him citizenship in September to enable him feature for the European side.

The youngster will now hope to make his bow for the senior team after featuring for the U21 side.