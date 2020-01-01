Adam: Mwadui FC ready to compound Simba SC misery in top-flight

The struggling side has promised to inflict more pain on the Wekundu wa Msimbazi when the two sides clash on Saturday

Mwadui FC have vowed to make it three defeats out of three for Simba SC when the two sides clash in a Mainland match on Saturday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi are reeling from losing two consecutive matches - 1-0 against Prisons and the same margin against Ruvu Shooting - a result that saw them drop from second spot on the 18-team league table to position four.

Mwadui, who beat Simba 1-0 in their first meeting last season, have now vowed to inflict more pain on the side when they clash at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

“We have played on several occasions and Simba and we don’t fear them, we are happy they are not doing well now and I want us to use that to bag maximum points against them,” Mwadui FC coach Khalid Adam is quoted by Sokaletu.

“It was unfortunate we lost our last league, and it really hurt our plans, I have now asked my players not to have pressure because they will be playing against Simba, they must forget about the past result and put their best foot forward against Simba because I know they are beatable.

“It will be a huge match for us because we also want to bounce back to winnings ways and one thing I know, it is very possible to beat them, we have seen them drop points in recent weeks, and we can also do it, we are ready.”

Mwadui suffered a humiliating 6-1 defeat against JKT Tanzania, a result their coach believes can be erased with a resounding win against Simba.

Simba will miss the services of forward Bernard Morrison who was banned for three matches following violent conduct during their match against Ruvu Shooting on Monday.

Morrison was involved in a physical altercation with Juma Nyoso – who has also been banned and fined - after Simba had been awarded a penalty in the 71st minute.

The Ghanaian was irked by a Shabani Msala poor challenge on Luis Miquissone as he entered into Ruvu Shooting's area. As the players surrounded the referee before he awarded a penalty, Morrison appeared from the back and punched the Ruvu Shooting star and that escalated the tension even further.

Apart from the Mwadui, Morrison, who was also fined TSh500,000, will also miss the derby against Young Africans (Yanga SC) on November 7 and also the clash against Kagera Sugar.