Adam Idah’s hat-trick: Nigeria prospect matches Iheanacho’s FA Cup feat

The 18-year-old becomes the first teenager to get at least three goals in a game, a feat the Leicester City man achieved four years ago

Adam Idah’s hat-trick against in ’s 4-2 win on Saturday means he becomes the first teen to score at least three goals in an match.

’s Kelechi Iheanacho was the last teenager to get a treble in the competition after helping decimate 4-0 in 2016.

3 - Adam Idah is the first teenager to score an FA Cup hat-trick for a side since Kelechi Iheanacho for Man City v Aston Villa in Jan 2016. Starlet. pic.twitter.com/r45bV4tuEI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 4, 2020

The 18-year-old made his Premier League bow in the Canaries 1-1 draw with on New Year's Day and was trusted with a starting role against the Championship side.

Idah repaid manager Daniel Farke’s faith in him with three goals. He got his first in the second minute after slotting calmly into the bottom right after collecting a pass from Jamal Lewis.

In the 38th minute, he got his second of the evening – 10 minutes after Onel Hernandez had made it for Norwich City.

He capped a fine display with his third from the penalty spot as Farke’s men progressed to the competition’s next round.

🎩 THREE OF THE BEST! HE'S MADE THEM PAY, AND THAT COMPLETES A HAT-TRICK!



⚪ 1-4 🟡 (61) pic.twitter.com/BzMo8jaW2H — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 4, 2020

Idah got a standing ovation as he made way for Kenny McLean with four minutes to regulation time.

A standing ovation and rightly so as we make our final change!



⚪ 2-4 🟡 (86) pic.twitter.com/NXaoVxMJ4I — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 4, 2020

Born to a Nigerian father and an Irish mother, the forward who currently represents the at youth level is eligible to play for the Super Eagles.

Thanks to his awe-inspiring performance, manager Farke could be tempted to feature him when Norwich take on in their next Premier League outing on January 11.