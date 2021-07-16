AFC Champions League 2021: K League teams record Round of 16 appearance

All four K League teams qualified for the round of 16 of 2021 AFC Champions League...

The AFC Champions League (ACL) group stage concluded with K League teams Ulsan Hyundai, Pohang Steelers, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, and Daegu FC making it to the the Round of 16.

For the first time in six years since 2015, all four K League teams managed to advance from the ACL group stage. On top of that, out of Eastern Asia, only K League has managed all four clubs to reach the round of 16. It may said that K League’s competitiveness has been proven in Asia.

From this season, the number of participating clubs in the competition has increased to 40. From the East Zone, each group’s runner-up had to compare their points. Due to this new system, somehow a strange cooperative relationship was formed among the four K League clubs.

Defending ACL champions Ulsan Hyundai (Ulsan) won all the six matches in the group stage and joined the Round of 16 as the leader of Group F. On top of that, Ulsan has extended the record for most consecutive wins at ACL - 15 games.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (Jeonbuk) also finished top of Group H after 5 wins and a draw. Moreover, Jeonbuk showed their prowess in attack by scoring 22 goals in total in the group stage.

Before the final match in the group stage, Jeonbuk already sealed the top spot of the group. They concluded their group games by defeating the runner-up of their group, Gamba Osaka, 2-1. "Pohang fans' support also helped our victory. I am happy what we were able to secure the pride of K League," Jeonbuk’s head coach Sang Sik Kim mentioned after the match.

Daegu FC (Daegu) finished second from Group I, with 4 wins and 2 losses, but advanced to the knockout stage as one among the three best-placed runners-up. This is a meaningful result for Daegu, as they have secured their very first Round of 16 appearance in the ACL ever since the club was formed.

The match schedule for the East Zone in the Round of 16 is already known and three out of four K League clubs will meet J League clubs. Ulsan are set to lock horns against Kawasaki Frontale, who finished ahead of Daegu in Group I. Daegu will face Nagoya Grampus and Pohang will be against Cerezo Osaka. Only Jeonbuk will face Thailand's BG Pathum United.

The single leg Round of 16 ties are expected to be slated on September 14 or 15 with the venues yet to be announced.