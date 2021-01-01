'FC Goa can't relax' - Juan Ferrando eyes three points against Al Wahda

The FC Goa coach wants to sign off from the 2021 ACL with a historic win...

A third place will be FC Goa's best possible finish in Group E of the 2021 AFC Champions League (ACL) as they prepare to take on Al Wahda in their final group game at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa, on Thursday.

If Persepolis (12 points) drop points against Al-Rayyan, UAE-based outfit Al Wahda (10 points) can top the group, and that makes Goa coach Juan Ferrando expect a difficult test.

What Ferrando said

"We know that it is a difficult game because Al Wahda has a chance to finish at the top of the table. Preparing a single plan is difficult because we have problems with players injured and tired. But of course, we have a target to achieve three points.

"This (Asian) Champions League is very difficult because the teams are very experienced. It's 50-50 - 50 per cent is positivity and 50 per cent is knowing about our level, to improve our chances in the future seasons. Now it's time to prepare against Al Wahda and then to improve further to participate in these types of competitions," stated the Spaniard.

Can Goa beat Al Wahda?

FC Goa, with three points from five games, are a point above Al-Rayyan before the final round in the group. Having previously held Al Wahda to a goalless draw and nearly defeated Al-Rayyan on Monday, Ferrando has reiterated that Goa's ultimate aim is to pick three points.

"In football, we need to think about three points. We know that it's a great opportunity for Al Wahda to participate in the next round. (But) we can't think about relaxing because this is the last game. This is the (Asian) Champions League and we need to be strong to find the best 11 and the best tactical plan for tomorrow.

"In the end, the most important thing is to make the best decisions. We think about who can help on the pitch in one moment, but the problem is some players are not 100 per cent because they are exhausted," he concluded.