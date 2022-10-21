AC Milan vs Monza: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

AC Milan will aim to go joint top in Serie A when they welcome Monza to San Siro on Saturday. The Rossoneri are on a three-game winning run after defeating Verona 2-1 last weekend, while the visitor's three-game winning run in the league was stopped by Empoli.
Stefano Pioli's side are within three points of current leaders Napoli, against whom they suffered their only league loss at the same venue this season. However, Milan are struggling in Europe, recently experiencing back-to-back losses against Chelsea.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
AC Milan vs Monza date & kick-off time
Game:
AC Milan vs Monza
Date:
October 22, 2022
Kick-off:
12pm ET / 5pm BST / 9:30pm IST
Venue:
San Siro, Milan
How to watch AC Milan vs Monza on TV & live stream online
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.
Viewers in the U.S. can also view the game live on ESPN+ and ESPN app.
In the UK, the clash between Verona vs AC Milan can be watched live on BT Sport 2 with live streaming available on the BT Player.
In India, the Sports 18 Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on Voot Select.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
ESPN+
Paramount+, ESPN app
UK
BT Sport 2
BT Sport website/app
India
Sports18 - 1 HD
Voot Select
AC Milan team news and squad
Pioli has fewer absentees this weekend as Charles De Ketelaere and Simon Kjaer are available for selection on Saturday, while Mike Maignan is also nearing his return as the first-choice goalkeeper has begun to train separately from the main group.
De Ketelaere's return means Yacine Adli - who just made his full debut at the club against Verona - would have to sacrifice his place though the middle.
With an eye on the midweek Champions League fixture against Dinamo Zagreb, Olivier Giroud may be offered a rest, while Alexis Saelemaekers, Davide Calabria, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alessandro Florenzi need more time to return to fitness.
Possible AC Milan XI: Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Tomori, Gabbia, Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Diaz, De Ketelaere, Leao; Rebic
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Maignan, Mirante, Tatarusanu
Defenders
Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Dest, Florenzi, Gabbia, Hernandez, Kalulu, Kjaer, Thiaw, Tomori
Midfielders
Adli, Bakayoko, Bennacer, Diaz, Krunic, Pobega, Saelemaekers, Tonali, Vranckx
Forwards
De Ketelaere, Giroud, Ibrahimovic, Lazetic, Leao, Messias, Origi, Rebic
Monza team news and squad
Monza midfielder Nicolo Rovella faces a suspension following his sending off in the Empoli defeat. As such, either Andrea Barberis or Mattia Valoti are likely to deputise.
Expect Palladino to make changes, with Christian Gytkjaer supported by Gianluca Caprari and skipper Matteo Pessina in attack in a familiar 3-4-2-1 arrangement.
Possible Monza XI: Di Gregorio; Marlon, Mari, Izzo; Carlos, Sensi, Barberis, Ciurria; Caprari, Pessina; Gytkjaer
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Cragno, Di Gregorio, Sorrentino, Lamanna
Defenders
Marlon, Mari, Izzo, Caboni, Caldirola, Antov, Marrone, Paletta, Birindelli, Ferrarini, Donati
Midfielders
Rovella, Barberis, Siatounis, Scozzarella, Rigoni, Sensi, Colpani, Valoti, Ranocchia, Machin, Bondo, Molina, Augusto, Pessina, Vignato
Forwards
Ciurria, Caprari, Mota, Maric, Gytkjaer