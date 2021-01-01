AC Milan preparing to submit offer for exit-bound Chelsea striker Giroud

The Rossoneri are eager to bring in the Frenchman on a free transfer when his contract at Stamford Bridge expires this summer

AC Milan are preparing to submit an offer for exit-bound Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, Goal can confirm.

Giroud is a month away from his contract expiry date at Stamford Bridge, with little sign of a renewal on the horizon as Thomas Tuchel looks ahead to his first full season in charge of the Blues.

The 34-year-old, who helped Chelsea secure a top-four finish and win their second Champions League crown in 2020-21, is now attracting interest from Milan, who are hoping to lure him to San Siro on a free transfer.

Could Giroud be off to Italy?

Goal has learned that Milan officials are due to meet with Giroud's representatives later this week to thrash out a deal.

Rossoneri head coach Stefano Pioli wants to add greater experience to his forward ranks as he prepares to take the club back into the Champions League following a seven-year absence.

Giroud has been identified as a priority target, with Milan confident that he still has plenty to offer at the highest level despite seeing him reduced to a bit-part role at Chelsea over the past two seasons.

What has Tuchel said about Giroud?

Tuchel spoke out on Giroud's situation back in February, insisting a final decision on his future had yet to be made while also talking up his impact on the squad.

"He is one of the top strikers in the box, he’s physically strong, he has an incredible first touch when he takes balls directly," said the Blues boss.

"He is a key figure, he has a huge impact in a most positive way that we can wish, and this is what I can say. So I am very happy that he is here, and from there, we will arrive at decisions, but it is too soon.”

Giroud's record for Chelsea

Giroud has scored 39 goals in 119 games for the Blues in all competitions since moving to the Bridge from Arsenal in January 2018.

11 of those efforts were recorded in Chelsea's latest campaign, but he only started 12 games and was an unused substitute during their 1-0 Champions League final victory over Manchester City on Saturday.

