AC Milan not interested in Modric, says Boban

The Croatia international has been linked with a move to Serie A with Inter also thought to be interested, but Milan have distanced themselves

Zvonimir Boban has repeated Paolo Maldini's statement that will not be able to sign Luka Modric from .

Modric, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner, has been linked with and Milan in recent months, although he appears set to stay in .

Rossoneri technical director Maldini last month said the midfielder would be "perfect" at San Siro but the deal would not happen.

Following further speculation, Milan's chief football officer Boban reiterated the point.

"Twenty days ago, Paolo Maldini declared that Luka Modric will not be a Milan player," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"But since we continue to talk about it and write about it without any basis, I would like to repeat that the best player in the world of last year will not be our player.



"As far as I can see, he will still be in Madrid. Obviously, it would be great to have him, but this is the only truth."

Images have previously circulated of a young Modric in Milan colours, and Boban added: "Luka is a person and a player of the highest level.

"We thank him for his good wishes for next season and we are pleased that he has liked our club since he was a child, but it is right to clarify things – out of respect for our fans, too."

While the English transfer window has now closed, the deadline for Italian clubs isn't until August 23, so Milan have plenty of time to wrap up whatever details they are still targeting.

They start the new season two days later with a trip to , before their first home fixture of the campaign against Brescia the following weekend.

In , the window remains open until September 2. Madrid will have started their season by then, travelling to on the opening day on August 17.

Their first home game comes against the week after.