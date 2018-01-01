AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie suspended for Fiorentina’s game

The Cote d’Ivoire international will sit out Saturday’s Serie A fixture at the San Siro Stadium due to accumulation of yellow cards

AC Milan will be without suspended Franck Kessie when they host Fiorentina for their league outing on Saturday.

Kessie received his fifth yellow card of the season in the Rossoneri’s goalless draw against Bologna on Tuesday and will serve a one-match ban as punishment.

His suspension comes as a worry for Gennaro Gattuso’s side who are fourth in the league standings as they chase their first win after two consecutive draws in the Italian top-flight.

The 21-year-old has been a key force in Milan’s squad this term – starting all their 16 league games and has contributed three goals and an assist.

Milan will also miss Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko after he was sent off during the midweek fixture at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.