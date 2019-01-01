AC Milan at risk of new FFP punishment from UEFA

The Serie A club's finances are set to be examined amid suggestions they have broken rules

have been referred to the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) adjudicatory chamber over further alleged Financial Fair Play (FFP) breaches.

Milan were suspended from this season's after breaking FFP rules, only to have the punishment overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

However, Milan were warned in December they would be excluded from any European competition for which they qualified in 2022-23 and 2023-24, as well as see a restriction placed on Europa League revenues, if they failed to meet break-even requirements by June 2021.

And UEFA confirmed on Wednesday that the CFCB will be looking further into the giants' finances over an alleged failure to comply with FFP protocol during the last three years.

"The UEFA CFCB investigatory chamber has today communicated its decision to refer the case of AC Milan ( ) to the CFCB adjudicatory chamber as the club has failed to comply with the break-even requirement during the current monitoring period assessed in the 2018-19 season and covering the reporting periods ending in 2016, 2017 and 2018," said the governing body's statement.

"UEFA will be making no further comments on the matter until a decision has been reached by the CFCB adjudicatory chamber in this case."

UEFA added the referral is not related to the previous decision passed in December, against which Milan lodged an appeal with CAS.

Article continues below

Milan were surprisingly knocked out of this season's Europa League at the group stage after losing to Olympiacos on the final matchday, allowing the Greek side to leapfrog them into second on goal-difference, behind in first. Dudelange finished bottom with just one point.

They now sit fourth in Serie A, a whopping 32 points off league leaders and five behind local rivals in third.

Despite going 1-0 up against the league leaders, they slipped to a 2-1 defeat in their last game and will hope to bounce back when they host on Saturday.