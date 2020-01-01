Abubakar Omar: Mtibwa Sugar complete defender signing from Malindi

The defender takes the total number of players signed by the Morogoro-based side to seven ahead of this weekend's game vs Ruvu Shooting

Mainland League side Mtibwa Sugar have completed the signing of defender Abubakar Ame Omar.

The Sugar Millers have been busy in the transfer window in their bid to strengthen the team in readiness for the new campaign that kicks off on September 6. The deal has been confirmed by the club on their official social media accounts.

"We are happy to announce the successful signing of talented full-back Abubakar Ame Omar from Zanzibarian outfit Malindi FC," Mtibwa Sugar posted on their Facebook page on Monday.

"Abubakar Ame, who is referred to as Abuu Luiz, is also a national team player, a regular for Zanzibar Heroes. He can play in all the four positions at the back," they concluded.

The defender becomes the seventh signing for the club.

On Sunday, midfielder Juma Nyangi Ganabali was also signed from relegated Alliance FC on a two-year contract.

The Morogoro-based side have so far signed Abal Kassim from Azam FC, former Polisi Tanzania Baraka Majogoro, Geoffrey Luseke from former top tier side Alliance FC, Hassan Kessy from Zambian outfit Nkana FC and George Makanga from Namungo FC.

Kessy, who is a right-back, was signed by the Sugar Millers to fill the void left by Shomari Kibwana, who was signed by the Young Africans SC (Yanga SC).

These players are expected to line-up for the new team when they play Ruvu Shooting at home this weekend.

A couple of days ago, the team announced some changes in the technical bench to ensure the team remains effective.

One of the affected parties was Vincent Barnabas, who has been promoted to the senior team as the assistant coach, after serving as the head coach of the junior team for some time.

"We have been forced to make changes in the technical bench in preparations for the 2020/21 campaign," Mtibwa announced.

"Zubery Rashid Katwila will remain our team's head coach but will be assisted by Vincent Barnabas. Initially, Barnabas was the head coach of our junior team and helped them win the U20 competition, as well as nurturing players to play for the senior team."

The goalkeeping department has also been affected as well as the structural setup of the youth programs.

"We have also made changes in the goalkeeping department where our former player Soudy Slim will be in charge," the Sugar Millers further revealed.

"Awadh Juma Issa will be in charge of youth programs which was initially under Vincent Barnabas. Juma has been a great servant to our team until the 2019/20 season when he decided to retire from active football.

"We also have Lawrence Mushi who will be the team doctor while Amir Abdallah will be in charge of the team's equipment. David Chitty will serve as our team manager."



