Abubakar claims first Azam FC monthly award after stiff competition

The winger was crowned the best player for October in a closely fought battle which included two strikers and a defender

Azam FC winger Salum Abubakar is the first winner of the club’s monthly awards which were introduced two days ago.

The Chamazi-based giants confirmed in a statement they will start honouring their best players every month, starting with October so as to boost their chances of winning the Mainland .

“We are pleased to announce the return of the best player award for every month in the top-flight,” Azam confirmed in a statement on their social media pages. “The winner of the award will be picked by votes from the fans and also a committee which will be set up.”

Before their league match against promoted Dodoma Jiji, Azam unveiled Abubakar as the first winner of the award after he beat strong opposition from Defender Allu Niyonzima and strikers Obrey Chirwa and Prince Dube.

“Winger Salum Abubakar 'Sure Boy' is the winner of the award for October after he beat Niyonzima, and strikers Obrey [Chirwa] and Prince [Dube],” the club confirmed on their social media pages.

In an earlier interview, Abubakar assured Azam have already set their sights on winning the title and nothing has changed.

“Nothing has changed yet, because our plan is to win the league title,” Abubakar is quoted by Sokaletu. “We all know the competition in the league is tough, but we have set our own plans, we are looking at what we want to achieve.

“We are confident the squad we have will achieve the targets we set before the season kicked off, we knew we can reach the targets and that is why we set them, we will continue to battle until we reach our goals at the end of the season.”

Against Dodoma, Azam won the contest 3-0 to reclaim the top position in the Mainland League. Morris Aggrey Ambros, Ayoub Lyanga, and Hassan Kapona's own goal gave the 2014 champions maximum points at the Azam Complex.

Azam had dropped points in their previous two games; it started with a 1-0 loss to Mtibwa Sugar, their first and only loss this season, which was followed with a 1-1 draw with JKT Tanzania.

After Thursday's win, Azam are now on 25 points from the 10 matches they had played. The Chamazi-based side has won eight games, drawn once, and lost once.