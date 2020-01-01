Abubakar: Azam FC winger snubs Yanga SC to stay at Chamazi

The speedy winger has confirmed he has made a decision not to leave the ‘Ice-Cream Makers’ for the Timu ya Wananchi

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have suffered a huge blow after one of their transfer targets Salum ‘Sure Boy’ Abubakar committed to Azam FC.

The Jangwani Street-based giants have been heavily linked with a transfer move for the speedy winger after they moved to release 14 players in what the club termed as a restructuring process.

However, Abubakar has now clarified the issue by stating he will not leave the ‘Ice-Cream Makers’ and will play for them in the new Mainland season.

“I am back now, I had an injury but am feeling better now, and I want to tell my fans, I have decided to stay at Azam, and will not leave so the fans should know, I have made the decision to stay,” Abubakar told reporters on Tuesday.

“I will maintain my style of play, I don’t have any problems because I have made the decision to stay, so I am committed to Azam and the fans should be ready to support us as we get ready to win trophies for them in the new campaign.”

Yanga, who are also looking for a coach after the sacking of Luc Eymael, will now have to look elsewhere for a winger.

And for Azam, they must celebrate to have managed to keep their winger, who was very impressive in the last season despite the team not winning any silverware.

The ‘Ice-Cream Makers’ did not enjoy as good a season as they had anticipated at the beginning of the campaign, as they managed to finish third in the league with 70 points, 18 fewer than winners Simba SC, and two behind second-placed Yanga SC. They managed to get 20 wins, 10 draws and eight defeats.

The team also failed to retain their title to stand a chance of representing the country in the Caf Confederation Cup.

They were paired with Wekundu wa Msimbazi in the quarter-finals and fell 2-0.