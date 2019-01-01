'Absolutely false!' - Kroos rubbishes reports he wants to leave Real Madrid this summer

The German midfielder has vehemently denied he will move on from Santiago Bernabeu this summer, despite widespread rumours

midfielder Toni Kross has angrily dismissed reports he wants to leave the club this summer, after a frustrating 2018-19 campaign in the Spanish capital.

The 29-year-old has been the subject of intense transfer speculation in recent months, with a number of top European clubs including Manchester United and Manchester United thought to be monitoring his situation.

Kroos has featured in 35 matches across all competitions for the Blancos this term, but he has failed to live up to his usual high standards in the middle of the park.

Madrid are destined to finish the season without a trophy and watch arch-rivals lift the title, with 13 points currently separating the two sides in the table.

Julen Lopetegui failed to pick up where Zinedine Zidane left off after he resigned last summer, while his successor Santiago Solari was also unable to halt the team's slide.

Zidane has been drafted back in to steady to the ship, but several members of the current squad, including Kroos, are being touted for summer departures.

AS reported on Friday that Kroos feels his journey at the Bernabeu has come to an end, but he has hit back swiftly on social media, quoting the article with the caption: "Absolutely false information!".

Kroos joined Madrid from in the summer of 2014 and he has since gone on to win three European Cups, one La Liga title and four FIFA Club World Cups.

He has appeared in over 200 matches for the club across all competitions, solidifying his reputation as one of Europe's finest midfielders while forging an excellent partnership with Luka Modric.

The veteran playmaker has endured testing times since winning the last season, however, with a catastrophic 2018 World Cup campaign for seemingly leaving its mark.

Kroos had a close relationship with Zidane during his first spell at the club though and his return could help spark a turnaround in fortunes for the remainder of the year.

Madrid are back in La Liga action on Monday, taking in a trip to as they chase down arch-rivals in the standings.

Zidane has overseen three wins out of four since his return and he will be expected to finish the season strongly before preparations for the 2019-20 campaign can begin.