Aboubakar Kamara: Olympiacos sign Mauritania striker from Aris Thessaloniki FC

The 27-year-old former Fulham forward has been unveiled by the Greek outfit after penning a three-year contract

Olympiacos FC have sealed the signing of striker Aboubakar Kamara from Aris Thessaloniki FC.

The 27-year-old Mauritania international has penned a three-year contract to join the Greek giants ahead of the new season.

“Olympiacos announces the transfer of Aboubakar Kamara,” the club confirmed on their official website. “Born on March 7, 1995, in Gonesse, France, the Mauritian striker signed a three-year contract with Olympiacos and will be wearing the “red-white” jersey.

“In the previous season, he played for Aris and was capped in 35 games with 10 goals and 4 assists. He started his career in AS Monaco, where he debuted in Ligue 1 during the 2014-15 season.

“In the summer of 2015 he joined the Belgian K.V. Kortijk; six months later he returned to France on behalf of Amiens, aiding the team to be promoted to Ligue 1, participating in 29 games, with 11 goals and two assists.

“In 2017 he transferred to Fulham, appearing in 94 games [24 of which were at the Premier League], with 17 goals and 6 assists. In January 2019, Kamara was loaned to Yeni Malatyaspor and in February 2021 to Dijon.”

At Fulham, he scored his first goal for the club in a 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough, and three days later, he scored the opening goal in a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Though he was born in France, Kamara currently represents Mauritania at international level and is of Senegalese descent. He has already been capped 13 times for Mauritania and scored five goals.

He made his full debut for the Al-Murabitun on March 26, 2021, during their Afcon qualifying fixture against Morocco.