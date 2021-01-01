'He knows what is good for Indian football' - IM Vijayan welcomes Abhishek Yadav's appointment as AIFF Deputy General Secretary

IM Vijayan is happy that a former player is set to occupy a top position in the AIFF...

Indian football legend IM Vijayan has welcomed the All Football Federation's (AIFF) move to appoint former international striker Abhishek Yadav as the Deputy General Secretary.

Yadav had been involved with the Indian FA in various capacities. He was the National Team Director (NTD) and had also served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the India Under-17 team for the U-17 FIFA World Cup which was held in India in 2017.

The former India international was also the Head of Scouting and initiated the Sports Authority of India (SAI) – AIFF international scouting project which helped identify several key players for the 2017 U17 World Cup team and also played a key role in negotiating the contracts with the India Under-17 team when the AIFF opted to keep them together for the Arrows project.

Yadav's former teammate Vijayan wholeheartedly welcomed the appointment. He told Goal, "It is a very good move. He has been a player and it is good that players are occupying such important posts. He is not only my friend but my brother as well. He is a great person."

The Keralite added, "I think he has been the national team director for two-three years now. So he knows what is good for Indian football. I have played alongside him as well. We both were strikers so it was great back then as well."

“Abhishek has done a commendable job so far and I have personally observed Abhishek grow in stature as an administrator,” AIFF President Praful Patel was quoted saying by PTI.

“I must thank AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das who has guided and given me valuable inputs throughout my time I have been involved in the AIFF set up. I also have to thank the President (Praful Patel) for supporting me in various football development initiatives,” Yadav said.