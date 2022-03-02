Trelleborgs FF have announced the signing of Abel Ogwuche on an initial loan which comes with a purchase option from Tripple 44 Football Academy.

The temporary deal runs through 2022 and Ogwuche will hope to help Trelleborgs in their push for promotion to the Allsvenskan.

The 18-year-old was previously invited to the Golden Eaglets camp and he has continued his development in the Nigeria-based academy.

Trelleborgs ended the 2021 Swedish second division season in the seventh spot and they are preparing for the new season that kicks off in April.

“We invited Abel here as part of an initial collaboration with an academy in Nigeria,” the club's sports manager, Salif Camara Jonsson said.

“It is always a small question mark when it comes to not being able to follow and check on the spot, but we want to give it a chance.

“The first thing that was noticed when he came to us was how he behaves towards both fellow human beings and the club at large. He is very keen to show gratitude to get this chance and he does this by always being very well prepared for each training session while always giving 100% no matter what.

“We knew that he would be a midfielder who really steps on and plays physically, but during his time here he has shown a good ball-handling and passing game as well.

“It has been very new to him since he came here as both the weather and artificial turf, but he has adapted very quickly. This is a long-term job, but I look forward to following Abel's development as a football player here with us."