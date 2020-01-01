Abdulkareem fires Adana Idmanyurduspor to victory at Karadeniz Ereglispor

The Nigerian midfielder scored the matchwinner as her side claimed a crucial away win in a Turkish top-flight encounter on Sunday

Ramat Abdulkareem provided the crucial winner as Adana Idmanyurduspor secured a 2-1 victory in Sunday's Turkish Bayanlar Ligi fixture against Karadeniz Ereglispor.

The former youth international had scored her first goal of the season on her third appearance in a 3-2 loss to Konak Belediyespor last week and her effort gave her side a vital away win.

Having suffered seven defeats in a row, Ayla Izitas' ladies were hoping to halt their poor run of form and they earned a morale-boosting lead through Cansu Shifika seconds from half-time.

In the 54th minute, Abdulkareem scored what turned out to be the winning goal for the visitors as the hosts' late effort three minutes from time could not stop Adana from ending their losing streak.

#And God did it again##Thank you Lord for the away point+3 and am so greatful for my goal#still counting#Greatful heart#Fyngal player#💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/JQ4yPk7xfE — Abdulkareem Ramat (@FyngalP) March 8, 2020

With the latest goal for Adana, Abdulkareem, who played from the start to the finish, now has two goals in four league games.

The victory also moves Adana off the bottom of the log to 11th, having accrued nine points from 16 matches and they will face fellow strugglers Fomget Genclik in their next encounter on March 15.