ABC Motsepe’s Police FC confirm the passing of midfielder Mthembu

The Mother City-based club has announced the news of the midfielder’s passing this past weekend

Western Cape ABC Motsepe League side Police FC have confirmed the passing of attacking midfielder Sanele Mthembu who was shot on Saturday night.

According to a statement released by the club, ‘Zulu’ was gunned down in his neighbourhood as the club’s official statement on Facebook revealed.

Mthembu was born in KwaZulu-Natal and media reports suggest he came through the development ranks at Cape Town.

More teams

“It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our attacking midfielder Sanele “Zulu” Mthembu," reads a statement from Police FC.

“He was shot last night in his neighbourhood. May your soul rest in peace Zulu.”

In addition, reports indicate the motive of the killing is unknown at this stage while some reports suggest he was gunned down in Cape Town.

On the other hand, Zulu has been touted as one of the most talented players and was a former teammate of former South African U20 skipper, Ayabulela Konqobe who also played for , and was reportedly targeted by .

Mthembu is another footballer that has lost a life in the space of a week following the former , Black midfielder Nkoana who was confirmed dead last week.

The 28-year-old sadly passed away on Tuesday and was on the books of National First Division (NFD) side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila during the 2018/19 season.

Nicknamed ‘Kaka’, the former player rose to prominence when he featured for Bakgaga ba Mphahlele when he inspired the club to a shock win over Amakhosi in the 2011 Nedbank Cup.

Baroka, who was campaigning in the Vodacom League (now known as the ABC Motsepe League) at the time, secured a 2-1 win over the Amakhosi side in a quarter-final clash in Polokwane.