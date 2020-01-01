Aaronson, Alvarez and McKenzie headline USMNT squad for El Salvador friendly

The almost-completely MLS-based squad features an average age of 22 years, 201 days old

Brenden Aaronson, Efrain Alvarez and Mark McKenzie headline the U.S. men's national team roster for an upcoming match against El Salvador.

The will take on El Salvador on Dec. 9 at Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, marking the team's first visit to the home of the first-year club.

It will mark the team's third game in a month, having previously been out of action since January as a result of the pandemic.

The U.S. recently battled in a 0-0 draw in Swansea before then smashing 6-2 in a friendly held in .

Those games were played by an almost-entirely European-based squad, with Sebastian Lletget the only player from that camp set to join up with the team as the upcoming clash with El Salvador will feature a young, domestic-based side.

The match falls outside of a FIFA international window, which means players still in season have been excluded, although additional players may be added following the completion of the MLS Western Conference semifinals.

“Since returning to the field, the focus has been on continuing to build on our foundation and preparing the team for important competitions in 2021,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “We have utilized these opportunities to work with our core group while evaluating young talent in an effort to strengthen our overall player pool.”

Berhalter's squad features fifteen players are eligible for the 2021 Summer Olympics, with nine under the age of 20.

A total of 11 players could earn their first cap, with nine players attending their first USMNT camp.

Among those players is Alvarez, who has spent time with both the U.S. and youth national teams. The youngster would need to file a one-time switch in order to be able to play for the United States after featuring for El Tri at the U-17 World Cup in 2019.

Fellow newcomers include attackers Daryl Dike and Chris Mueller, striker Ayo Akinola, FC Cincinnati midfielder Frankie Amaya, midfielder Cole Bassett, goalkeeper David Ochoa and defenders Julian Araujo, Kyle Duncan and Marco Farfan of the LA Galaxy, and , respectively.

goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos is the only European-based player called into camp, while Aaronson is set to join up with in January after sealing a move this summer.

In total, the roster holds an average age of 22 years, 201 days with Paul Arriola, Aaron Long and Walker Zimmerman headlining the list of veterans in camp.

Here's a look at the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS: CJ Dos Santos (Benfica), Bill Hamid ( ), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake)

DEFENDERS: Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), Kyle Duncan (New York Red Bulls), Marco Farfan (Portland Timbers), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Mark McKenzie ( ), Mauricio Pineda ( ), Sam Vines ( ), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)



MIDFIELDERS: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Frankie Amaya (FC Cincinnati), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy)

FORWARDS: Ayo Akinola (Toronto FC), Efrain Alvarez (LA Galaxy), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Daryl Dike (Orlando City SC), Djordje Mihailovic ( ), Chris Mueller (Orlando City SC)