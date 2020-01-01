'A whole stand performed monkey chants' - Gnohere relived his awful experience of racism in Romania after Webo incident

The 32-year-old former Steaua Bucharest striker has explained how he suffered racist abuse and says he was shocked by what happened in Paris

Former Steaua Bucharest striker Harlem Gnohere has explained how he was forced to relive his own experience of racism on Tuesday night following the incident involving the fourth official in the clash between and .

The final Group H match at Parc des Princes was abandoned after an alleged racist comment made by assistant referee Sebastian Coltescu towards Istanbul Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo.

Former international Webo was seen reacting angrily towards the fourth official, with both sets of players leaving the pitch soon after and the decision eventually being made to postpone the game until Wednesday evening.

UEFA has confirmed it will launch a full investigation into the allegations, with a new set of match officials having been put in place to allow the fixture to go ahead.

Istanbul Basaksehir have also confirmed that Webo will be present at the match after his red card, shown by referee Ovidiu Alin Hategan inside the opening 15 minutes, was rescinded.

And Gnohere, who spent five years of his career playing in Romania - the home nation of the referee and fourth official from Tuesday night's Champions League clash - has explained how he suffered racist abuse during his time playing in the eastern European nation.

He told Goal: "It's shocking. I speak Romanian, I understand Romanian, and when the images were broadcast I understood what the fourth official said. In Romania, it's something that's commonplace, but coming from the referees it is unacceptable.

"I have never been confronted like this by a referee but when I was playing at Steaua Bucharest, a whole stand performed monkey chants. It was during a derby against Dinamo. The referee was Hategan that day and he pretended he hadn't heard anything.

"He was the only one because everyone had heard the cries very well. I mentioned it on Turkish television but nothing happened.

"When I watch the game, and see his (Hategan's) attitude, I have the feeling that he doesn't want to accept what's going on. I felt like I was reliving my experience. It hurts my heart. When someone gives you monkey chants or calls you 'Black', it hurts you deep inside."

Gnohere also praised the players for their decision to exit the field and has called on the football authorities to act appropriately, adding: "That's (the players leaving the pitch) good, it's a first step.

"But I also remember the recent images of Moussa Marega, the FC Porto striker... his team-mates wanted him to stay on the pitch despite a racist incident. It's sad.

"Yesterday I saw some guys who deserve the greatest respect. Kylian Mbappe, Demba Ba... I had the chance to speak with Demba Ba once, he's a golden guy. I support them 100 per cent and I'm very satisfied that the players decided to stop the match.

"What makes me sad is that I have the feeling that the top authorities do not want to recognise racism in football. This is terrible. Racism exists and we have to admit it. When I see the president of the French Football Federation (FFF) deny there's racism in French football... Stop it! People of colour are not stupid. It is distressing."