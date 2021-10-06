A Ronaldo face-off and a chat with Ferguson - Inside Khabib's Man Utd visit

Since Cristiano Ronaldo arrived back at Manchester United, the demand for tickets at Old Trafford has gone through the roof, with everyone desperate to get a glimpse of the Portugal star.

Not just regular fans either. Famous faces have been queuing up to get a seat in the prestigious directors’ box hoping for a Ronaldo masterclass. Saturday’s draw against Everton was no exception.

Usain Bolt was back for the second consecutive match but the real focus was on MMA star Khabib Abdulmanapovich Nurmagomedov. His surprise appearance was met with excitement from several members of the United squad who were keen to meet the Russian.

Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo were introduced to Khabib at the team hotel the night before the game, with the latter jokingly trying to grapple with the former UFC Lightweight Champion before the pair shared a face-off and a picture.

Khabib later posted a message to the Portugal international on his Instagram which read: “He is the best ever, keep doing your things champ, you inspire millions of people around the world.”

He also said it was "an honour" to talk to both Ronaldo and Pogba before the Everton clash and he was interested in their pre-match routines.

The 33-year-old arrived at Old Trafford in a convoy of three Rolls Royce’s and was pictured holding up Ronaldo's No.7 shirt as he surveyed the pitch ahead of kick off.

Marcus Rashford, who is working his way back to full fitness after shoulder surgery, was watching the game in his box and Khabib had some words of wisdom for the England international.

Khabib’s most interesting exchange, though, came after the match when he was in the company of Patrice Evra, Bolt and Sir Alex Ferguson.

Footage of the UFC great chatting to Ferguson went viral after the former Man United manager could be heard criticising Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to start Ronaldo on the bench.

The Scotsman offered Khabib a glass of wine but, being a devout Muslim, the Dagestan native refused, joking that he would "smash" everyone in the room up if he had a drink.

Article continues below

This was Khabib's first trip to Old Trafford and sources said he was telling everyone it was a "dream come true".

Khabib, who got his love of football from his father, would describe himself as a general football supporter rather than a fan of one particular team and he was spotted at Anfield the day after the United game, watching Liverpool's thrilling 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

With the Ronaldo effect well and truly in force at Old Trafford, there are a whole host of celebrities and sports stars trying to get an invite to the 'Theatre of Dreams' and, after such an amazing experience, Khabib himself might be angling for another invite to watch his new friends again very soon.