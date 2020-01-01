'A really bad result' - Arteta makes no excuses after Arsenal fall to Wolves

The Gunners' Premier League struggles have continued with both their manager and players unsure what's going wrong

Mikel Arteta has conceded Arsenal's 2-1 loss to Wolves on Sunday was a "really bad result" with the Gunners now sitting 14th in the after 10 matches.

In a match that was overshadowed by a serious head knock suffered by Raul Jimenez, claimed all three points thanks to goals from Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence.

While the Gunners did claim a rare goal from open play via Gabriel in the 30th minute, they managed to get just two shots on target across the 90 minutes despite boasting 57 per cent possession.

Arteta's side have now won just one of their last six matches in the Premier League, while the Gunners' current tally of 13 points is their lowest after their opening 10 matches of any league campaign since the 1981-82 season.

With pressure beginning to mount on the manager, he conceded the club must find a way to turn their fortunes around and start scoring freely again.

"It's a really bad result," Arteta admitted to Sky Sports. "We had our moments. We had a great reaction in the second half. The team showed desire but the goal didn't arrive. There are no excuses, we have to improve."

Speaking to BBC Sport, Arteta added: "They had two shots on target in the first half and scored twice. The team showed a real resilience, togetherness and belief to try to win in the second half. We generated the chances but didn't score.

"We need more goals to win football matches. We need to keep supporting the players. All players go through [tough] periods. We're creating chances but struggling to score goals. That's the difference between winning and losing.

"When you lose matches the confidence goes down because they believe things can happen again. You need to win after a defeat. We've been doing this in my time here. This is the first time since we've been here [that they've had a losing run]."

Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock struggled to identify exactly what's going wrong at the Emirates but is determined to see his side bounce back quickly.

"It's not one thing we can put our finger on. We're not flowing at the moment. We have to sort this out very quickly as a team. We need to perform better. It's not good enough," Willock said post-match.

"It's nothing that we can't change. We want to bounce back from this game and continue to stick together and get back to the flow we ended last season in.

"I don't think the incident is why the flow stopped. We're not good enough at the moment. We need to sort it out in the group. We're a big team and we want to compete for things. We have to regroup and talk about it tomorrow and bounce back ASAP."