'A punch in our stomach' - Solskjaer expecting Man Utd to respond after consecutive losses

The manager says the pressure will be on his team to step up against Everton this weekend

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says 's last two losses have been like "a punch in our stomach" as pressure continues to rise on the manager.

Manchester United were stunned by on Wednesday, with the Turkish side sealing a 2-1 win over Solskjaer's side.

A pair of mistakes from the Red Devils paved the way for both goals, with the failure to get back on a set piece dooming the Red Devils on Demba Ba's opener.

Edin Visca then added a second following a giveaway, making Anthony Martial's goal just before halftime nothing more than a consolation.

United then struggled to create in the second half as they slumped to their second loss in a row following a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in the last weekend.

Solskjaer's side have collected six points from their first two matches, wins over Paris Saint-German and , but the group remains open thanks to Wednesday's defeat.

And, in the Premier League, the club currently sits 15th, having won just two of their first six matches while collecting seven total points.

With his team struggling, Solskjaer admitted that the club is hurting, adding that there must be a response this weekend against .

"Disappointed with the result," Solskjaer said. "We picked a team to win the game and hoped we had enough to create chances and we didn’t. Emotion doesn’t matter emotions after you lose. That’s not something we go out to do."

"The last two results have been a punch in our stomach and the only way I know of, and I hope the players as well, the only way to respond is to get your act together for ," he added.

"That’s going to be tough and difficult, I’m glad we’ve got a game on Saturday."

Solskajer made several changes to his starting XI, as he benched Paul Pogba and started Dean Henderson for Wednesday's match.

He turned to Donny van de Beek and Nemanja Matic in the midfield, with Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial in the attack, while Axel Tuenzebe stepped into the defence.

And Solskjaer says that he doesn't believe that the changes contributed to the club's downfall.

"Look at the number of changes, we trained and prepared well," he said. "We had a game on Sunday, then tonight and very early kickoff on Saturday so we decided to make a few changes.

"Nothing different to what we’ve normally done. Tactically, we just didn’t perform."