‘A massive result’ – Crystal Palace’s Zaha revels in Leicester City win

Roy Hodgson’s men claimed their second consecutive victory to the delight of the Cote d'Ivoire international

winger Wilfried Zaha is thrilled with their 4-1 victory over at the King Power Stadium in Saturday’s game.

The 26-year-old’s brace along with strikes from Michy Batshuayi and Luka Milivojevic rendered Jonny Evans’ effort a mere consolation as the Eagles clinched a second consecutive win and extend their unbeaten run to six games.

And the former man, pleased with his efforts, has charged his side to continue with the impressive run.

“It’s a massive result, we’re trying to keep the run going, and do what we have to do,” Zaha said after the game.

“I made sure I got a good connection on the ball for my first goal, and score for the team.

“I was fouled for the first goal, but it’s up to the referee to decide, if they’re angry about it, it doesn’t bother us. I’m sure the manager is buzzing, because he set up the team just how he wanted it.”

With the win, Roy Hodgson’s men are 13th in the log with 30 points from 27 games.

Article continues below

The Ivorian winger who made his 25th appearance for Palace this season in the encounter has now scored seven goals.

He will hope to add to the tally when his side play host to his former club Manchester United on Wednesday.