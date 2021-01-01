‘A dream come true’ – Iheanacho on Leicester City reaching the FA Cup final

The 24-year-old is buzzing the Foxes have reached the final of the oldest football competition in England following their victory over the Saints

Kelechi Iheanacho has described Leicester City’s qualification to the English FA Cup final as a ‘dream come true’.

Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes silenced Southampton 1-0 at Wembley Stadium to reach the competition’s final for the first time in 52 years.

There, they will challenge Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea in their quest to lift the prestigious diadem.

Speaking to LCFC TV, the Nigeria international whose 55th-minute effort settled the fixture is on cloud nine following his team’s historic feat.

Nonetheless, he is aware of the hard work ahead if they are to beat the Blues to the title on May 15.

“It’s really amazing, it’s a dream come true,” said Iheanacho.

“I didn’t know it’s going to come like this, but we are in the final now so we are really happy.

“We need to get back and work hard and focus in our next game. Hopefully, the final, we’ll really work hard that we win.”

“It was a good feeling to see them back in the stadium again. When we are playing, you can hear them screaming and shouting.”

With the encounter against the St. Mary’s Stadium outfit goalless a few minutes before the hour mark, Jamie Vardy raced down Southampton’s backline before squaring the ball for the former Manchester City forward to fire past goalkeeper Fraser Forster at the second attempt.

The 24-year-old described his goal as ‘beautiful’ while reserving an accolade for his strike partner, Vardy.

“It’s a beautiful goal,” he continued. “As I said before, the partnership between me and Vards (Vardy), it’s outstanding. His running off the ball, it’s really good.

“He took the defenders on and he cut it back. I was unlucky with the first shot. It bounced off the defender and came back to me, and I picked the corner. I’m really happy we did it together as a team.”

Leicester City continue their quest for a Champions League place when they welcome West Bromwich Albion to the King Power Stadium on Thursday.

Having picked up 56 points from 31 outings in the 2020-21 campaign, Rodgers' men are third on the log - just a point above fourth-placed West Ham United.