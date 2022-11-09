Explained: What Zack Steffen's USMNT World Cup snub means

Zack Steffen's omission from the USMNT's 26-man squad came as the biggest surprise from Gregg Berhalter's announcement on Wednesday.

Steffen left out of WC squad

Berhalter turns to Turner, Johnson and Horvath

USMNT's most surprising omission

WHAT HAPPENED? Steffen was not named to the USMNT's 26-man squad, with Berhalter opting to bring Matt Turner, Sean Johnson and Ethan Horvath to Qatar as his three goalkeepers. An explanation for the decision is anticipated to come Wednesday night.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Berhalter's decision to not call in Steffen is considered the most shocking of the roster announcement, after the coach leaned on Steffen throughout the World Cup qualifying run when he was healthy. Steffen struggled with form and fitness since becoming Manchester City's primary backup to Ederson in 2020, with this season's loan to MIddlesbrough not enough to seal his spot in Qatar. Now, it's Turner's job.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? The U.S. are set to face Wales, England and Iran in Qatar, with that opener against Wales coming on November 21.