USMNT coach Anthony Hudson set to see Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and Leeds trio as part of massive European scouting mission

U.S. men's national team interim coach Anthony Hudson and his staff are set for a massive European scouting mission ahead of March's Nations League.

WHAT HAPPENED? Hudson will head to England this week to watch Daryl Dike and Auston Trusty in West Brom's clash with Birmingham City on Friday before then seeing the Leeds trio of Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and Weston McKennie face Manchester United on Sunday. Hudson will also meet with Christian Pulisic in London as he continues his injury recovery ahead of a trip to Germany to see Gio Reyna and Dortmund face Chelsea in the Champions League.

USMNT scout Eric Laurie, meanwhile, will be focused on the Netherlands, where he will watch Ricardo Pepi, Richy Ledezma and Taylor Booth.

Finally, B.J. Callaghan will watch Josh Sargent and Norwich face Trusty's Birmingham before taking in Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson and Fulham's clash with Wolves. He'll also get to watch Dike, Zack Steffen, Malik Tillman, James Sands and Cameron Carter-Vickers during his stay in the UK.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The trip provides the U.S. staff with a chance to meet with the European-based stars ahead of March's Nations League return. The U.S. gathered last month for the first camp under Hudson, although that squad was a typical January meet-up featuring, primarily, MLS-based stars and select international call-ups.

Hudson looks set to be in charge for some time, as U.S. Soccer will need to first hire a sporting director before beginning a coaching search.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? The USMNT is set to continue their Nations League campaign on March 24, when they visit Grenada ahead of a match against El Salvador in Orlando three days later.