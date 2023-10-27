David de Gea is still in Manchester! Goalkeeper pictured enjoying lunch date as rumours swirl over United return

David de Gea is still enjoying his trip to Manchester amid reports that United are working to bring him back to Old Trafford.

WHAT HAPPENED? De Gea has been in Manchester this week, fueling rumours that a return to United could be on the cards. The Spanish goalkeeper has posted photos on social media of himself with former teammate Bruno Fernandes and fellow Spaniard Sergio Reguilon, and on Thursday published a cryptic tweet.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Gea left United at the end of last season when his contract expired, and was replaced by £48 million ($58m) 'keeper Andre Onana who has since failed to convince. According to reports, Erik ten Hag's side are keen to bring De Gea in as cover with Onana set to travel to the African Cup of Nations in January.

WHAT NEXT FOR DE GEA? De Gea has been clubless since leaving United despite the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich showing interest in him. It remains to be seen wether United can convince him to rejoin the club.