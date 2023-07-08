'He's no Erling Haaland' - Man Utd sent warning about £50m-rated Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund

- Scouts give Hojlund warnings
- United keen on Atalanta striker
- Red Devils yet to address striker need
WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United are looking to bring in a striker to ease the goal-scoring burden on Marcus Rashford, and 20-year-old Atalanta attacker Hojlund is one of the names on the list.
However, two top scouts have warned that the Danish youngster might not be worth Atalanta's reported £50m asking price and that he's not a patch on Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland
WHAT THEY SAID: One scout told The Mirror: "He’s still unproven and the Premier League is a very unforgiving place especially if you’re in a Manchester United shirt. He’s left-footed, strong and powerful so inevitably there will be some comparisons with [Erling] Haaland but he’s not in his league. Haaland is a generational talent. Hojlund’s stats don’t come anywhere near Haaland and his finishing can be erratic."
Another scout said: "He’s no Haaland. It’s strange too that he’s mentioned alongside Harry Kane as a possible United target - they are worlds apart."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hojlund scored nine goals for Atalanta in 1,836 minutes on the pitch last season, notching a conversation rate of just 16.7 per cent. He also missed eleven clear-cut chances.
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty/GOALGettyGetty
WHAT NEXT FOR HOJLUND AND UNITED? Hojlund undoubtedly has huge potential, but he is far from the finished article. It would be a big ask for the youngster to provide the kind of goal output that United need to challenge for the Premier League and Champions League.