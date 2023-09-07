Hear the roar! Chelsea owner Todd Boehly aiming to build two eight-foot lion statues outside Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are planning to build two eight-foot lion statues outside Stamford Bridge just weeks after scrapping subsidised travel for fans.

WHAT HAPPENED? Per the Daily Mail, Chelsea have submitted a planning application to Hammersmith and Fulham Council for permission to erect one of the giant sculptures, with Todd Boehly keen to deliver his promise to upgrade Stamford Bridge's facilities and appearance.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The cost of the sculptures in unknown, but the news comes weeks after Chelsea scrapped a £10 subsidy for supporter travel to away games. The Chelsea Supporters' Trust slammed the decision, especially given the Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership have already spent around £1 billion ($1.2bn) on transfers since buying the club in May 2022.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA'S PLAN?: A period of consultation regarding the application is open for the next month, and if the construction is approved then the first sculpture could be in place by November. What else Boehly and Clearlake have planned for Stamford Bridge remains to be seen.