Star boy: Teenager Lamine Yamal set to make first start for Barcelona against Cadiz, aged just 16

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona boss Xavi has named Yamal in his starting XI for his side's La Liga match against Cadiz on Sunday. At 16 years and 38 days old, the Spain youth international will become the youngest player to start a game in Spain's top flight in the 21st century.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Yamal - a graduate of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy - made headlines last season when he made his Barca debut against Real Betis in May. At 15 years and 290 days old, he became the club's youngest player to feature in La Liga.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR YAMAL AND BARCA? Yamal has come into the team in place of former Leeds winger Raphina, who was sent off during Barca's goalless draw with Getafe last week. Xavi will hope his team can bounce back and earn a first league win of the season.