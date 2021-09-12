3SC, Remo Stars, Niger Tornadoes and Gombe United promoted to NPFL

The Oluyole Warriors and the Sky Blues Stars are among the four teams that have made a return to the Nigerian elite division

Shooting Stars, Remo Stars, Niger Tornadoes and Gombe United have all secured a return to the Nigeria Professional Football League.



In the just concluded Nigeria National League Super Eight play-off staged at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, the quartet picked four tickets to the country’s elite division.

While Tornadoes and Gombe qualified from Group A that boasts DMD FC and El Kanemi Warriors, 3SC and Remo Stars saw off Bendel Insurance and Ekiti United in Group B.

They will now replace Jigawa Golden Stars, Warri Wolves, Ifeanyi Ubah United and Adamawa United who got demoted in the 2020-21 campaign.

3SC’s general manager Rasheed Balogun reveled in this triumph while showing appreciation to all who made it possible.

"What else can I say, after God, it is governor Seyi Makinde, who made this feat possible. I have worked with governors in the past, but I can tell you that this man is unique,” he told media.

"What this team is today and what we have achieved today, was by the grace of God, the determination of the team and of course, the full backing of Makinde, who gave us everything we needed to get the much sought-after promotion ticket.

"Names are too numerous for me to mention, but I appreciate everyone who stood by us through thick and thin.

“On behalf of the team, I say a big thank you. This achievement is for all the good people of Oyo State and lovers of 3SC all over the world.”

The Oluyole Warriors were relegated to the second tier after the 2016-17 season following their defeat on the last day.

They are one of the most successful clubs in the history of Nigerian football having emerged as Nigerian kings on five occasions with four Nigerian FA Cup titles to their credit.

On the continent, they won the African Cup Winners' Cup (now Caf Confederation Cup) in 1976 – defeating Cameroon’s Tonnerre Yaounde 4-1 on aggregate.



Also, they emerged as runners-up in the 1984 and 1996 editions of the Caf Champions League.

In addition, they have produced notable players like Rasheed Yekini, Segun Odegbami, Ajibade Babalade, Mutiu Adepoju, Felix Owolabi amongst others.