One appearance in four seasons - £35m flop Drinkwater rues wasting best years at Chelsea

The ex-England international has bid farewell to Stamford Bridge following a difficult spell, and wonders if he wasted the prime of his playing days

Former Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater admits he feels like he has wasted the best years of his career during his time with the Blues, after his torrid five-season spell - including just one game in his last four campaigns - came to an end.

The 33-year-old departed Stamford Bridge last month upon the expiry of the contract he signed when he made a £35 million ($42m) transfer from Leicester City in 2017, one year after helping to fire the Foxes to a remarkable Premier League title triumph.

But while other stars who departed the King Power Stadium thrived in new environments, such as N'Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez, Drinkwater saw his dreams crumble following an injury-affected maiden season, with a cycle of disappointing loan spells and few appearances, leaving him to rue his time at the club.

What has Drinkwater said about his Chelsea spell and exit?

"I'm relieved, because it's clear it wasn't a situation that was good for me or the club," Drinkwater told Sky Sports News on his departure. "I'm angry because of how it's gone and how I was treated - not bitter though, what ifs. It was a long time coming."

"It feels like 'what have you thrown those five years away?' [for]. If you'd stayed at Leicester, if you didn't get injured and if the club treated you differently. They're all ifs. It's frustrating, 100 per cent. Don't think I'm still not burning about how it's gone. I still kick myself for it.

"But on the other side, am I going to keep kicking myself, because I can't change it? That's why I went on loan, why I went to Aston Villa and Burnley on loan, which didn't work, and going to Turkey at the age of 30 - I never thought I'd do that. I've been trying to do the right things."

What has Drinkwater said about his future?

Following a successful loan stint in the Championship with Reading last term, the former England international has indicated that he is not ready to hang up his boots yet, and that he is considering options as he prepares for another campaign.

"There are a few offers flying about," he said. "It's a weird time for football, especially when you're free to the market.

"That last season helped me massively, getting all those games under my belt, and hopefully the second half of the season showed I've still got the ability and hunger to push myself. There are options, it's just about the decision. I love winning, so it's a difficult thing to let go at this age."

