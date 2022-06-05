The Pharaohs needed a Mostafa Mohamed goal with three minutes from time to record victory against a stubborn Syli National

Mostafa Mohamed scored the only goal as Egypt opened their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a 1-0 win over Guinea at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday.

With Guinea making life difficult for their hosts and the match seemingly headed for a barren draw, the Galatasaray man weaved his way past his markers before unleashing a shot which deflected off defender Mouctar Diakhaby to beat Ibrahim Kone in goal three minutes from time.

Both sides had fielded their strongest lineups with the Pharaohs playing star man Mohamed Salah on the right wing with Zamalek’s Zizo on the opposite flank as Omar Marmoush of VfB Stuttgart led the line.

New Egypt coach Ehab Galal had to do without Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny and fielded Al Ahly’s Hamdi Fathi in the position while Zamalek’s Gabaski, who was impressive in the 2021 Afcon final, kept his place in goal in the absence of the experienced Mohammed El Shenawyof Al Ahly.

Salah’s Liverpool team-mate Naby Keita marshalled the midfield for Guinea alongside AS Roma’s Amadou Diawara and Ilaix Moriba of Valencia as Serhou Guirassy of Rennes led the line.

In a half-empty stadium, Egypt dominated possession in the first half (68 per cent) but did not trouble the Guinea defence as they managed only two shots on target.

After the break, both teams played with some more urgency and purpose with Salah coming close with a free-kick in the 48th minute before Thierno Barry almost beat Gabaski with a fierce strike five minutes later.

The Liverpool superstar had a quiet game by his standards as the Guinea defence gave him little space to operate in.

Galal then brought off Zizo for Mostafa Mohamed and Marmoush for Ibrahim Adel with Mohamed Ashraf coming on for Emam Ashour in a bid to inject some more impetus into his attack but the Syli National were not troubled.

Guinea seemed to have done their homework well as they pressed the Egyptians and restricted their attacks to free-kicks and corners until Mostafa Mohamed found the breakthrough.

The Pharaohs have had a terrible first half of 2022, losing the Afcon final to Senegal in February before the Teranga Lions denied them a place in the World Cup a month later, and they are hoping to use the qualifiers to right those wrongs.

Victory sees Egypt occupy second place in Group D with three points, same as leaders Malawi who beat Ethiopia 2-1 early on Sunday to get their qualifying campaign off to a winning start.

Malawi’s two goals came from the penalty spot through Gabadinho Mhango in the 10th and 34th minutes before Ethiopia pulled one back in the 68th minute also via a spot kick converted by Abubeker Nasir.

The Pharaohs will visit Ethiopia in their next match on June 9 while Malawai play away to Guinea on the same day.