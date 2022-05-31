2023 Afcon Qualifiers: Zambia don’t care about big names in Ivory Coast squad – Mwepu

The 24-year-old Chipolopolo captain confident of a positive result when they come up against the Elephants in the Afcon qualifier

Zambia international Enock Mwepu has warned they are not afraid of coming face to face with the “big names” in the Ivory Coast squad during their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture on June 4.

The Chipolopolo, who are pooled in Group H alongside the Elephants, Lesotho and Comoros, have already pitched camp in Accra, Ghana, ahead of their matchday one fixture.

With the Elephants coach Aljosa Asanovic naming a star-studded squad that includes Sebastien Haller of Ajax, Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace, Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal, and defender Eric Bailly of Manchester United, the 24-year-old believes they know what they want to achieve in the qualifiers and are not interested in the names.

“Football is not played because of names, first of all, football is about teamwork, I think we have a good squad that can compete at any level,” Mwepu, who turns out for Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion told Zambia Online TV as quoted by Bolla Zambia.

“We don’t care what names they have, what we care about us and we know our goals and what we want to achieve that is what are going to deliver.”

Mwepu, who had a great season with the Seagulls where he scooped the best Goal of the Season award, spoke of his happiness leading his country in the qualifiers.

“I am really happy and excited to start again the Africa Cup qualifications, I think everyone has joined the group, most of the players [have joined camp] and obviously some of them are still coming in and maybe everyone will be in, so I’m really excited,” Mwepu continued.

“I think this time around so many players are doing so well for their respective clubs and this is really good for our national team because it will bring competition in the group as well as to always give that good mood.”

Mwepu is also confident they will get a positive result in the away game.

“It’s an important game, hopefully, we can deliver, we have so many hopes and so many things to obviously tackle before the game so it will be very necessary that we as players and obviously as fans we need to stick together," he added.

“Obviously there are new players coming in so the experience is not that much, the maturity is not that much but we just have to encourage each other, play as a unit, play together with confidence, and give everything that we have to give on the field and that will be it.”

On why Zambia must beat Ivory Coast, Mwepu, who joined Brighton from Red Bull Salzburg explained: “I think this is a good start, we have to gauge ourselves because we are playing against a good team in Ivory Coast, so that will set the mark and hopefully we can get the win and we can make them proud again at home.”

After playing Ivory Coast, Zambia will return home to host Comoros at National Heroes Stadium on June 7.