2023 Afcon Qualifiers: Even Salah, Elneny and Trezeguet would not save Egypt from Ethiopia defeat - Abate

The 43-year-old tactician insists the Walya Antelopes deserved victory over the Pharaohs considering how well they played

Ethiopia head coach Wubetu Abate has suggested his team would still have still Egypt in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier even if star players Mohamed Salah, Mohamed Elneny, and Mahmoud Trezeguet played.

The trio missed the Group D encounter staged at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi owing to injuries. Dawa Hotessa and Shimeles Bekele scored a goal each to ensure the Walya Antelopes claimed a 2-0 win on June 9.

The 43-year-old tactician insists his team was rewarded for playing better than their opponents on the day.

"We won the game because we played well, and I don’t want to say that Egypt played badly because they were good on the pitch, but we were simply the better side," Abate told Al-Hayat TV.

"I don’t think the absence of Salah, Elneny and Trezeguet should affect how other players on the pitch performed."

The Ethiopia coach has further stated the Pharaohs have a good chance of qualifying for Afcon in Ivory Coast.

The Eastern Africa side currently lead the group with three points, the same as Malawi, who are second, followed by third-placed Guinea and the Pharaohs who are at the bottom.

"Looking at the group table, all the teams have three points, but Egypt have the greatest chance to qualify," Abate continued.

"Egypt still have the upper hand in the group compared to the rest of the teams because they have experience and can win in the upcoming games."

On matchday one, the Flames of Malawi claimed a 2-1 win against Walya Antelopes as the Pharaohs claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over the National Elephants.

Article continues below

As Ethiopia redeemed themselves in their second match, Guinea also collected maximum points over Malawi after getting a 1-0 win.

Matchday three will see Egypt host Malawi and Ethiopia make a trip to West Africa to play Guinea.