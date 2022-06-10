2023 Afcon Qualifiers: Nigeria will improve and get stronger after Sierra Leone victory – Aribo

The 25-year-old reveals Super Eagles will have to improve their game after they came from behind to defeat Leone Stars at home

Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo believes he and his teammates will improve after their 2-1 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victory against Sierra Leone on Thursday.

The three-time African champions were forced to come from behind after Leone Stars had taken an 11th-minute lead courtesy of Jonathan Morsay to pick up their first Group A victory at Abuja National Stadium.

Goals from Alex Iwobi in the 16th and Victor Osimhen in the 41st minute did the trick for the Super Eagles but according to the 25-year-old Aribo, who started in the game in the midfield alongside Iwobi, they will need to improve one hundred percent in the next assignment.

“Like you said we could have played better, we know ourselves we could have played better,” Aribo told the media after the game as quoted by allnigeriasoccer.com.

“It's our first game with our coach, with all of us together, we are going to improve, and we are going to get better in the games to come. We can always improve, we are definitely going to get better and stronger in the games to come.”

On the win against a stubborn Sierra Leone side, Aribo, who features for Scottish giants Rangers said: “I think it is important that we got a win in the first game. You know that we want to take the momentum into the next game coming and it was very important that we started this campaign with the three points.

“I think your question is similar to the first one so I'm going to say the exact same thing. It’s like our first game together as a group; we are going to improve one hundred percent.”

Aribo concluded: “We are working with new tactics, new philosophy so, of course, we are going to get better and improve in the games to come.”

The result against Leone Stars handed new Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro his first victory in charge of the Super Eagles in three matches. He was in charge during their recent tour of the USA for friendly matches, where they lost 2-1 against Mexico and 1-0 against Ecuador.

Nigeria currently sit third in the group with three points after Guinea-Bissau defeated Sao Tome Principe 5-1 in the other group game at Stade Adrar in Morocco also on Thursday.