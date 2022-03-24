2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Salah promises Egypt fans 'their all' against Senegal

Egypt captain Mohamed Salah has promised the fans 'their all' when they play Senegal in the 2022 World Cup play-off.

The two nations met recently in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final in Cameroon whereby the Lions of Teranga emerged victors. The Pharaohs will be aiming at exerting revenge and in the process securing a ticket to play in Qatar.

The Liverpool star, who has been impressive for both his country and club, is optimistic of getting a positive outcome.

"We promise everyone that the players will give their all to win this match. I don’t want to talk much because everyone knows the importance of the two matches and God-Willing we will win the game," Salah said ahead of the game as quoted by Kingfut.

The first meeting between the sides will be on Friday, March 25 at the Cairo International Stadium with the second one scheduled for Senegal four days later.

Excluding the Afcon final, Senegal have won three out of their last five meetings between the sides, with Egypt claiming wins on two occasions.

The Pharaohs have qualified for the World Cup three times but have never made it past the group stage. The Lions of Teranga have made it to the global tournament twice and in their debut in 2002, reached the quarter-finals.

Only five teams will represent the continent in Qatar.

Egypt Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly), Mohamed Abou-Gabal (Zamalek), Mohamed Sobhi (Pharco FC)

Defenders: Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Abdelmomen, Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly), Omar Kamal (Future FC), Omar Gaber (Pyramids FC), Mahmoud Hamdy El-Wensh, Mahmoud Alaa, Ahmed Fatouh (Zamalek)

Midfielders: Hamdi Fathi, Amr El-Sulya, Mohamed Magdy Afsha (Al Ahly), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Nabil Emad Dunga (Pyramids FC), Emam Ashour (Zamalek)

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Omar Marmoush (VfB Stuttgart), Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet (İstanbul Başakşehir), Mostafa Mohamed (Galatasaray), Marwan Hamdi (Smouha), Ahmed Sayed Zizo (Zamalek)