2022 World Cup Qualifiers: 'Nigeria helped by referee' - CAR coach Savoy

Coach Raoul Savoy has blamed Central African Republic’s defeat to Nigeria in Sunday’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier on poor officiating.

Having shocked the Super Eagles 1-0 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, the Wild Beasts were hoping to complete a double over the West Africans.

However, that did not materialise as they suffered a 2-0 defeat inside Douala’s Japoma Stadium, with Leon Balogun and Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen getting the goals.

Although the Central Africans rarely threatened Gernot Rohr’s side's backline, the former Ethiopia and Gambia handler claimed the three-time African champions earned their result because they were helped by Rwandan referee Louis Hakizimana.

“My players did well and I’m very proud of their performance,” Savoy told the media.



“Nigeria played with 12 men because the referee helped them to win.



“The first goal was from an offside position and my goalkeeper was fouled for the second goal.



“We did not concede against Nigeria over the two legs, they scored with the help of the referee.”

Prior to the game, the Spanish-Swiss tactician claimed that things would have been more difficult for Nigeria if the match was staged in Bangui.

“The Super Eagles are lucky that this match will be played in Cameroon and not Bangui. It would have been tough for them,” he told Goal.

“Nobody comes there to defeat us. The likes of Morocco, Algeria and Cote d’Ivoire have played in Bangui [and they failed to win].

“We are playing in Douala that has a very good pitch, so it will be easier for Nigeria to play us than in Bangui.

“For us, the change of venue will not be a problem for us because long before the stadium issue, we are used to playing away from home.

Article continues below

“Also, we have many of our citizens living in Cameroon, hopefully, if the stadium is open, we will have the support from fans.”

After Sunday's loss, Central African Republic occupy the third position with four points from four outings.

They are guests of Cape Verde in their next qualification outing slated between November 11-13 at the Estadio Municipal Aderito Sena in Mindelo.